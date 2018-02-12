Little League registration dates set

Harlan Little League will be having local baseball and softball registration at Huff Park on the following days:

Feb. 13: 4:00-6:00

Feb. 16: 2:00-4:00.

Feb. 24: 10:00-12:30

March 2: 4:30- 6:30

March 8: 1:00-3:30

March 9: 6:00-7:30

March 17: 11:00-2:00

If you do not have Internet or will be paying with cash or check, you can come by Huff Park in downtown Harlan on those days to complete signups. League officials will accept cash, check or card on those days.

After March 17, there will be a $50 late fee to register.