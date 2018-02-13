Burkhart sentenced to 10 years

An Evarts man was sentenced recently in Harlan Circuit Court to a total of 10 years in prison after he entered a plea of guilty to charges including wanton endangerment and evading police.

Kevin B. Burkhart, 32, appeared with his attorney Cotha Hudson for sentencing on Jan. 18. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jonathon Lee handled the case for the state. Harlan Circuit Court Judge Kent Hendrickson presided.

Burkhart was sentenced on charges stemming from his arrest by Harlan City Police Officer George Young on Feb. 27, 2017.

According to the citation issued at the time of his arrest, Burkhart fled the scene when police approached him. He fled through Harlan Independent Schools property, causing the schools to be locked down. Burkhart then fled across KY 38 and entered the crawl space of a residence on May Street, where he was arrested. He continued to resist after being placed into custody.

A grand jury handed down an indictment on March 13, charging Burkhart with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree escape, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal mischief and persistent felony offender. Young presented evidence to the grand jury resulting in the conviction.

According to the final judgment order, Burkhart entered pleas of guilty on Oct. 26 to first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree escape and first-degree persistent felony offender. Charges of resisting arrest and criminal mischief were dismissed.

Hendrickson sentenced Burkhart to a total of 10 years to run concurrently with any time currently being served. Burkhart waived the right to seek shock probation, according to the final judgment order.

In other circuit court activity, Levitis Halcomb, 30, of Cumberland, was sentenced to three years in prison for second-degree trafficking a controlled substance. He was additionally ordered to pay $140 restitution to the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.