Lynn Camp hangs on for one-point win

For the Lynn Camp Wildcats, it was another night and another game coming down to a last-second shot.

One night after losing on a last-second shot at Oneida Baptist, the Wildcats were on the other side of the emotional roller coaster on Tuesday at Harlan. Kilian’s Ledford’ 3-pointer was off the mark as time expired to preserve a 61-59 Lynn Camp victory

Lynn Camp (21-5) spent much of the third quarter playing catch up after Harlan closed the first half with a 13-0 run to go up by 10. The Wildcats pulled ahead by one to end the third quarter, setting up a wild finish that included five lead changes in the last six minutes.

With Harlan up by one, Lynn Camp senior guard Tanner Boggs drove into the lane for a basket at the 1:18 mark to put the WIldcats ahead. Boggs hit one of two at the line with 10.7 seconds left after Ledford missed a 3-pointer. Harlan called a timeout with 4.4 seconds to play and went to Ledford at the top of the key for the deciding shot.

“I thought we competed and competed all night,” Harlan coach Derrick Akal said. “There were some things we could have done better, but I thought we got better.”

Boggs scored 27 points to lead the Wildcats. Max Burd and Scott Overbay added 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Harlan (5-17) was paced by Ledford with 16 points and Jared Hawkins with 12.

Five straight points by Boggs helped the Wildcats build a five-point lead in the first quarter. Cade Barnes, Ledford and Carter Barnes each had two baskets in the opening period as the Dragons pulled within three, at 25-22, going into the second quarter.

Baskets by Max Burd and Boggs put the Wildcats up by four before the game turned in Harlan’s favor. Hawkins’ 3-pointer pulled the Dragons even and started the 13-0 run that gave the Dragons a 41-31 lead at the break. Dakota Shepherd had a basket and two free throws while Ledford and Hawkins each hit 3-pointers. The Wildcats hit only three of 15 shots in the quarter.

“The first half wasn’t normal for us since we’ve been scoring 50 to 60 points most games,” Akal said. “We had some chances to do some things during the game that could have made a difference, but it wasn’t just that stretch.”

It was Harlan’s turn to go cold in the third quarter as the Dragon missed their first 10 shots from the field as Lynn Camp opened with a 13-2 run capped by five straight points from Burd to go ahead by one. The lead changed hands on four straight possessions before Max Bundy’s putback gave the Wildcats a 48-47 lead.

Akal started a Senior Night lineup that included seniors Austin Adams and Tyler Carmical and junior forward Carter Barnes with guard Jacob Wilson out due to an ankle injury suffered Monday at North Laurel.

“I think everybody is pretty much the same for us. This was a good game against a good team that can help us get ready for the district tournament,” Akal said. “We have to find out who can play. We want to find out who makes the plays when it counts.”

Harlan will play at Corbin on Friday in a boys/girls doubleheader. Lynn Camp plays at McCreary Central on Thursday.

———

Lynn Camp pulled away in the second half for a 66-38 junior varsity victory.

Seventh-grade guard Jace Boggs scored 17 to lead the Wildcats. Junior guard Jacob Belew and sophomore forward Matt Disney added 15 and 13 points, respectively. Conner McGeorge added nine. Jayden Nunn and Hunter Bevins scored five each. Chase Brown chipped in with two.

Freshman guard Charles Morton led the 0-7 Dragons with 14 points. Evan Aslinger scored eight. Conner Scearse tossed in five. Dakota Shepherd chipped in with four. Trey Barnes and Jacob Middleton scored three each. Michael Couch added one.

Harlan fell 64-25 at Perry Central in junior varsity action Saturday. Fugate scored 13 and Rice added 10 for the Commodores.

Morton led Harlan with 12 points. Shepherd and Aslinger added seven and points, respectively.

———

Lynn Camp 61, Harlan 59

LYNN CAMP (21-5)

Max Burd 6-10 0-0 15, Tanner Boggs 11-21 5-7 27, Scott Overbay 4-8 1-2 10, Josh Overbay 1-4 0-0 2, Jacob Bundy 2-10 0-0 4, Jacob Balew 1-2 0-0 3.

HARLAN (5-17)

Cade Barnes 3-8 0-0 8, Austin Adams 2-5 0-0 4, Tyler Carmical 1-1 0-0 2, Kilian Ledford 6-18 0-0 18, Carter Barnes 3-11 1-2 7, Jon Eldridge 0-0 2-2 2, Dakota Shepherd 1-6 3-4 5, Jordan Akal 0-2 2-2 2, Jared Hawkins 4-5 1-2 12. Totals: 21-56 9-12 59.

Lynn Camp 25 6 17 13 — 61

Harlan 22 19 6 12 — 59

3-point goals: Lynn Camp 6-15 (), Harlan 8-25 (). Rebounds: Lynn Camp 29 (), Harlan 32 (). Turnovers: Lynn Camp 8, Harlan 10. Fouled out; Lynn Camp (Balew).