Rosspoint wins regional Governor’s Cup

Rosspoint Elementary School’s middle school academic team won first place in the Region 21 Governor’s Cup held at Cawood Elementary School on Saturday. The region includes all schools in Harlan and Bell counties.

Harlan Middle won second place, followed by Bell Central School Center in third, Right Fork School Center in fourth, Wallins Junior High in fifth, Evarts Junior High in sixth, Lone Jack Elementary middle grades in seventh; Middlesboro Middle and James A. Cawood Elementary in a tie for eighth; Pineville High School middle grades and Franks School Center in a tie for 10th and Yellow Creek School Center in 12th.

Other teams competing included Black Mountain Elementary, Cawood Elementary, Cumberland Elementary, Green Hills Elementary and Page School Center.

Team competitions included:

Quick Recall: Harlan Middle, first; Bell Central, second; Rosspoint, third; Evarts Junior High, fourth; and Yellow Creek School Center, Pineville High School middle grades, Right Fork School Center, and Black Mountain Middle School, tied for fifth.

Future Problem Solving: Harlan Middle, first; right Fork School Center, second; Wallins Junior High, third; Yellow Creek School Center and Bell Central School Center, tied for fourth; Evarts Junior High, sixth; and Cumberland Elementary middle grades, seventh.

Results from the individual assessments were:

Mathematics: Jackson Huff, Harlan, first; Shelby Cornett, Bell Central, second; Brady Woodard, James A. Cawood, third; Heaven Maiden, fourth; and Elizabeth Esan, Harlan, fifth.

Science: Bryson Lee, Harlan, first; Christopher Taylor, Rosspoint, second; Riley Murphy, Wallins, third; Gabriel Shipp, Pineville, fourth; and Matt Lewis, Evarts, fifth.

Social Studies: Bub Treece, Bell Central, first; Zarahan Latham, Lone Jackson, second; Laila Hensley, Rosspoint, third; Hannah Huff, Rosspoint, fourth; and Marissa Hatfield, Rosspoint, fifth.

Language Arts: Bub Treece, Bell Central, first; Chloe Shelton, and Laila Hensley, both from Rosspoint, tied for second; Caleb Rose, Rosspoint, fourth; and Elizabeth Esan, Harlan, fifth.

Arts and Humanities: Marissa Hatfield, Rosspoint, first; Chloe Shelton, Rosspoint, second; Morgan Lawson, Middlesboro, third; Christopher Taylor, Rosspoint, fourth; and Ray Eldridge, Right Fork, fifth.

Composition: Mackenzie Hollingsworth, Bell Central, first; Tristen Strunk, Right Fork, second; Matt Lewis, Evarts, third; Luke Cottrell, Wallins, fourth; and Makenna Jackson, Harlan, fifth.

Black Mountain Elementary School won the Hume Sportsmanship Award.