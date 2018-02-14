Harlan High School royalty

John Henson | Daily Enterprise

Harlan High School senior Taylor Simpson was selected as the Harlan High School basketball queen in ceremonies before the Dragons’ game Thursday against Pineville. Austin Adams, also a senior, was named homecoming king.

Photo submitted

Attendants for the Harlan High School basketball homecoming were, from left, front row: Katie Bargo, Noah Canady, Mackenzie King, Brandi Haywood, Katlyn Burkhart, Taylor Simpson, Courtney Asher; second row: Emersyn Noah, Payeton Charles, Rylee Meachum, Sarah-Ashley Sellers, Kaycee Blanton, Lucy Bryson; third row: Madison Cole, Natalee King, Emma Fisher, Mackenzie Combs, Makenna Doss, Whitney Wilson, Alli Witt; back row: Mackenzie Snellings, Angel Wynn, Ella Morton, Alyssa Adams, Abbi Witt, Alli Thompson, Kaylee Leslie, Makayla Sizemore.