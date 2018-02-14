For many Valentine’s Day is a time to be kissy kissy, romanticized with candy, jewelry, dinner and wine. The history of Valentine’s Day is actually dark and for dog lovers — ugly. We have Shakespeare to thank for romanticized Valentine celebrations. Handmade cards were a suitor’s token of love to his lady on Valentine’s Day. Thanks to Hallmark cards in 1913 the start of mass-produced valentines was born. Does Valentine’s Hobo Style have the right idea or are you more of the Hallmark Card generation of a multibillion dollar industry celebrating by breaking the bank?

Valentine’s Hobo style is more hands-on by celebrating your love and giving of yourself. Hobo the Wonder Dog has the better idea and a bigger heart without breaking the bank and here is why. Hobo does not give a command performance on a given day; he treats every day with the same tail wagging enthusiasm as he did the day before. A game of fetch is just as exciting as it was the first day we played and a pat on the head and belly rub are always met with the same eagerness. What if your valentine met you at the door when you came home with the same excitement as a dog does—I bet there would be less divorce in the world and a much larger population.

If you are single and are dreading all the Valentine’s Day celebrations — stop feeling sorry for yourself and celebrate Valentine’s Day Hobo Style. You see — romance is mysterious, exciting, and differs from ordinary life. There is nothing wrong with doing something special and treating yourself. Volunteering at a local shelter to walk a dog, play a game of fetch, or simply pet and groom a homeless animal, might prove rewarding beyond your wildest imagination. I assure you, you will feel loved in one of the simplest ways.

If you are in a relationship or hoping to be and have your eye on someone, then Valentine’s Day Hobo Style might be right for you. A handmade card from the heart is far better than an expensive mass-produced greeting. The effort of cooking at home and giving of yourself will go much farther than dinner out on the town and a box of chocolates. Relax, enjoy, while being yourself will always be worth more to the one right for you than the one you bid to impress.

In all the Valentine’s Day celebrating let us not forget Fido. Build some excitement for your pooch maybe a spa day to get them all cleaned up for a walk on the town or a game of fetch at the park or in the yard. Cook a batch of Hobo’s Smacker Snacks for something special will surely please your Valentine pooch. Remember — every day is Valentine’s when you have a dog. Whether it’s kissy kissy or fetchy fetchy make your Valentine’s Day special and fun. Hobo’s Valentine advice to you — greet your Valentine every day the way your dog greets you and your Valentine will be yours till the end of time. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Valentine’s is better with a dog — woof!

HOBO’S VALENTINE SMACKER SNACKS

Ingredients:

4 cups whole wheat flower

2 cups wheat germ

2 cups Jif® Natural Crunchy Peanut Butter**

½ med sized banana peeled and smashed

1 ½ cups water

¼ cup honey

¼ chopped raw peanuts

Directions:

1. Place all ingredients in a large mixing bowl mixing thoroughly to combine

2. On a floured surface roll out snack dough to about ¼ inch thick. Use a seasonal shaped cookie cutter or dog bone to cut into festive shapes. Continue to combine dough until all scraps of dough have been used.

3. Preheat oven to 325˚. Place cookies on ungreased parchment paper lined baking sheet, and bake for about 30 to 35 minutes until done. Makes 3 to 5 dozen depending on shapes and size of cookie cutters.

*Caution: make sure peanut butter does not contain xylitol. Xylitol is toxic to dogs even in small amounts.

Hobo the Wonder Dog, Your guide to travel, health and fun. Please follow Hobo on Facebook at Hobo the Wonder Dog or contact us at: howard@howardsbaker.com.