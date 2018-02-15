Redskins, Wildcats advance to finals

Cumberland and Evarts advanced to the championship game of the county seventh- and eighth-grade tournament with victories Thursday at James A. Cawood Elementary School.

Top-seeded Cumberland defeated the host Trojans 40-32 as Jonath Swanner scored 16 points and Jaedyn Gist added 14 for the Redskins.

Cameron Lester paced the Trojans with 20 points.

Triston Cochran, Jayden Ward and John Long each scored eight points as Evarts defeated Cawood 35-29 in the second semifinal.

Adam Boggs scored 12 to pace the Comets.

Evarts will play Cumberland at 7 p.m. on Friday for the championship. James A. Cawood will play Cawood at 5:30 in the third-place game.

———

Cumberland (40) — Johann Gist 5, Jonah Swanner 16, Nathan Shepherd 2, Brayden Blakley 4, Justin Moyers 2, Jaedyn Gist 14.

James A. Cawood (32) — Tristan Cooper 3, Nathan Daniels 7, Andrew Johnson 2, Cameron Lester 20.

———

Evarts (35) — Triston Cochran 8, Austin Tindell 7, Jayden Ward 8, Zack Potter 4, John Long 8.

Cawood (29) — Adam Boggs 12, Jeremiah Clem 4, Dylan Hicks 5, Braxton Bolin 6, Michael Long 2.