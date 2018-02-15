Skins, Wildcats among winners in opening round

In a season when there doesn’t appear to be a clear-cut favorite, the top contenders moved on in the seventh- and eighth-grade county tournament. Top-seeded Cumberland defeated Black Mountain 47-24 and second-seeded Evarts downed Green Hills 54-40 in games played at Cawood Elementary School.

Jonah Swanner scored 15 points and Jaedyn Gist added 14 to lead the Redskins.

Brayden Hayes paced Black Mountain with nine points.

Jayden Ward scored 17 points and Austin Tindell added 12 to lead Evarts.

Hunter Crain poured in 18 points for Green Hills.

James A. Cawood edged Rosspoint 39-38 and Cawood defeated Wallins 52-44 in games at James A. Cawood.

Cameron Lester scored 17 and Nathan Daniels added for the Trojans.

Rosspoint was led by Thomas Jordan with 21 points.

Jeremiah Clem paced Cawood with 17 points. Braden Cox and Adam Boggs added 16 and 10 points, respectively.

Daniel Carmical led Wallins with 22 points.

James A. Cawood will play Cumberland at 5:30 and Cawood will take on Evarts at 7 in semifinal action Thursday at James A. Cawood. The consolation and championship games are set for Friday.

———

Cumberland (47) — Jonah Swanner 15, Jaedyn Gist 14, Brayden Blakley 2, Nathan Shepherd 9, Akime Sanderson 2, Evan Bowling 4, Bradley Halcomb 1.

Black Mountain (24) — Bruce Burgan 5, Zack Burgan 2, Ryley Mefford 2, Brayden Hayes 9, Jeffrey Stewart 6.

———

Evarts (54) — Jayden Ward 17, Triston Cochran 8, Austin Tindell 12, John Long 5, Zack Potter 5, Chuckie Blackshire 2, Conner Ward 2, Jeremy Helton 3.

Green Hills (40) — Andrew Hensley 6, Hunter Crain 18, Shane Merrill 7, Ethan Caldwell 6, Dylan Simpson 2, Ethan Napier 1.

———

James A. Cawood (39) — Cameron Lester 17, Nathan Daniels 14, Josh Collett 2, Gavin Spurlock 4.

Rosspoint (38) — Cullen Whitaker 1, Isaac Kelly 2, Cooper McHargue 9, Tye Howard 3, Thomas Jordan 21, Conner Blevins 2.

———

Cawood (52) — Braden Cox 16, Adam Boggs 10, Jeremiah Clem 17, Dylan Hicks 3, Braxton Bolin 2, Michael Long 4.

Wallins (44) — Cayden Brock 6, Tanner Griffin 3, Josh Sergent 6, Gavin Napier 7, Daniel Carmical 22.