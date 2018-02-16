Green a finalist for Miss Basketball

It wasn’t exactly a surprise, but it was made official on Friday as Harlan County senior guard Blair Green was named a finalist for the Kentucky Miss Basketball award.

Green, who signed with the University of Kentucky last fall after being recruited by numerous Division I schools, has been ranked among the top players in her class nationwide for several years. Green has scored 3,005 points and grabbed 1,064 rebounds in her high school and is ranked by ESPN as the 71st best player nationwide in the 2018 class and is ranked ninth among wings.

She moved into the varsity starting lineup at Middlesboro High School as a seventh grader and has been a key player for the Lady Bears since she moved to Harlan County as a freshman when her mom, Debbie, took over as head coach.

Green was an all-state selection last year when she led Harlan County to a 52nd District Tournament championship and a 13th Region Tournament runner-up finish. She is again among the state’s elite players as a senior as Harlan County brings a 22-2 record into Friday night’s game at home against Knox Central.

“It’s such a huge honor for Blair to have the opportunity and be considered for the 2018 Miss Kentucky Basketball. Miss Basketball is something that I’m sure she has dreamed about since she was old enough to know what it meant,” said Harlan County coach Debbie Green. “It will be a tough race because the 2018 class is one of the most talented groups the state of Kentucky has had in a long time. So just being selected is a high honor with so many deserving girls. But I’m extremely proud of Blair. She has put in the work and everyone that knows her and has played with her, knows she comes to every practice and game with 110 percent effort, a great attitude and a passion to get better every day. She really works at it and it’s paid off for her.”

Corbin’s Andrew Taylor and Knox Central’s Markelle Turner were nominated for the Mr. Basketball award from the 13th Region.

The winner will be announced March 13 in Lexington.

Miss Basketball finalists

Region 1: Macey Turley – Murray

Region 2: Trinitee Jackson – Christian Co.

Region 3: Caitlin Simon – Edmonson Co.

Region 4: Amaya Lasley – South Warren

Region 4: Marly Walls – Nelson Co.

Region 5: Molly Lockhart – Butler

Region 7: Grace Berger – Sacred Heart Academy

Region 8: Shelby Harmeyer – Simon Kenton

Region 9: Lexi Held – Cooper

Region 10: Taylor Clos – Campbell Co.

Region 11: Mashayla Cecil – Paul Laurence Dunbar

Region 12: Seygan Robins – Mercer Co.

Region 13: Blair Green – Harlan Co.

Region 14: Macie Gibson – Owsley Co.

Region 14: Hannah Kash – Lee Co.

Region 15: Summer Rose – Shelby Valley

Region 16: Madison Darnell – Russell

Region 16: Mykasa Robinson – Ashland Blazer