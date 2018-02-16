Late turnovers costly as Bears fall to Cordia

A flurry of turnovers in the final two minutes wiped out a lead and sent the Harlan County Black Bears to a 53-44 loss on Thursday to Cordia in a game played at Hindman.

Junior guard Marquis Frazier was one of three Lions in double figures with 12 points. Senior guard Kareem McDonald scored 11 and sophomore guard Darryen Pringle contributed 10 for Cordia (16-11).

Junior guard Alex Pace led the Bears with 17 points. Harlan County played without senior guard Andrew Creech and senior center Lamar Burkhart, both out due to the flu. Senior guard Drew Nolan is out with a knee injury.

Harlan County (18-8) will play Middlesboro on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the 52nd District Tournament at Middlesboro.

———

Cordia 53, Harlan County 44

HARLAN COUNTY (18-8)

Taylor Spurlock 3 0-0 6, Gabe Price 3 2-2 9, Alex Pace 6 3-3 17, Tyrese Simmons 4 0-2 8, Patrick Bynum 2 0-0 4, A.J. Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Cole 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-7 44.

CORDIA (16-11)

Ramon Mercado 4 0-0 9, Darryen Pringle 2 6-8 10, Kareem McDonald 4 3-4 11, Marquis Frazier 6 0-0 12, Oumar Keita 3 0-0 6, Kalil Harris 2 1-2 5, Jackson Eloune 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 10-15 53.

Harlan County 14 8 13 9 — 44

Cordia 13 10 12 18 — 53

3-point goals: Harlan County 3 (Pace 2, Price 1), Cordia 1 (Mercado 1).