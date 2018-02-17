Lady Dragons defeat Corbin

An early first quarter deficit was too much for the Corbin Lady Redhounds to overcome in a 68-58 loss to the visiting Harlan Lady Green Dragons on Friday in the 13th Region matchup.

The Lady Redhounds fell behind in the first quarter but rallied in a valiant effort in the fourth quarter. Harlan was able to keep ahead just enough to stop Corbin short of their late comeback to take the win. It’s the second time that the two teams have met this season, with Harlan winning both in close games.

Cora Bo Stevens and Shelby Stewart were both bright spots for the Lady Redhounds. Stevens led her team in scoring with 18 points, while Stewart finished the game with 14.

Corbin struggled to get much going on the offensive end in the first quarter. Harlan outscored the Lady Redhounds 13-7 in the opening period with Corbin struggling to stop the inside game of Mackenzie King who scored seven points for the Lady Green Dragons in the first.

Harlan continued to extend its lead in the second quarter. Marisa Scott connected on a 3-point shot, while Stevens and Stewart combined for six points to keep the Lady Redhounds in the game, behind 31-20 at the half.

The teams were back-and-forth for much of the third quarter. Corbin was able to keep pace by shooting a near perfect nine-of-10 from the free throw line, but Harlan’s King went back to work in the period. The senior scored 14 of her game-high 29 points in the third to give her team a 51-36 lead heading into the fourth.

The Lady Hounds saved their best performance of the night for the fourth quarter. Stewart, Lauren Steely, Jayden Robertson and Hannah Medlin all hit big 3-point shots in the period as Corbin fought to get back into the game. But, in the end, it wasn’t enough, as the Lady Green Dragons pulled out the win.

Corbin (8-22) will return to action on Monday, taking on Whitley County in the first round of the 50th District Tournament. Harlan (15-13) will travel to Pike Central on Saturday and will play Bell County on Wednesday in the 52nd District Tournament at Middlesboro High School.