Hopefully, cancer will soon be defeated

I was listening to an interesting conversation the other day by a man named Jay Walker, a visionary that researches cutting-edge medical advancements. He said that every day the medical world has a deeper understanding about cancer and is on the brink of discovering new life-saving procedures and medicines. He explained that finding a cure for cancer could happen in the near future but for now, the attention is more focused on helping those who are diagnosed with the disease to live a relatively normal life.

As medical technology has advanced over the years, we have seen other serious diseases become manageable and it’s widely believed that cancer treatments will also continue following this pattern. Mr. Walker went on to say, “For the first time in the history of the world, humans are learning how to control the operating code. Scientist are now manipulating the DNA, and are at the cusp of understanding the instructional layer, which creates the proteins that create the tissues, systems, and organs of the body. It’s almost as if we’re inventing printing, reading, writing and thinking all at the same time in forms of medicine.”

It’s believed that most people actually have traces of cancer in their bodies but may never manifest the disease because of the slow advancement in cell multiplication. It’s also common knowledge that when cancer is detected through screening, it has been developing at least seven years. The hope is to find ways to slow down the progression of these bad cells instead of the radical surgeries and chemotherapy we are subjected to today. His personal time-lines were very encouraging with cancers of the blood being under control in five to ten years and all other cancers from ten to twenty years from now. With so much pain and suffering, I’m sure you will agree this is wonderful news and how exciting it is to know this terrible sickness will soon be defeated.

Going back to the discussion about God healing our physical body, I have people ask me about this regularly. We realize God can do anything, but I do not understand why everyone we pray for does not always receive their physical healing. I read where Jesus healed those who called upon Him and how He desires that we walk by faith but I also know there are reasons for everything good and bad and only God has the perfect wisdom and judgment to make all these decisions.

Why are we sometimes disappointed? Again, I do not know and neither does anyone else. As humans, we do not have the capability to know everything about everyone. However, the one thing we can be sure of is that God is filled with love and whether He chooses to heal us now or in the life to come, He always has our best interest in mind. God is good all the time and we can live in peace when we love Him and trust Him with everything. No matter what happens in this life, I believe His promises are true and never fail.

Dr. Holland lives in Central Kentucky where he is a Christian minister and author. Ask for a free copy of his new CD, “Keeper of my soul,” at www.billyhollandministries.com.