Lady Dragons close schedule with loss at Pike

The Harlan Lady Dragons warmed up for the 52nd District Tournament by going on the road Saturday to face one of the 15th Region’s top teams.

Pike Central held Harlan to only six points in both the first and third quarters on the way to a 64-36 win in an afternoon game in Pikeville.

Junior guard Cassidy Mullins led the 24-5 Lady Hawks with 19 points. Junior center Kylea Stanley added 16 points. Sophomore guard Alexis Newsome chipped in with 10 points.

Senior forward Mackenzie King led the 15-14 Lady Dragons with 12 points, surpassing 1,500 points for her high school career.

“Mackenzie is a winner,” Harlan coach Tiffany Hamm said. “She has been a part of teams with back to back 13th regional titles, an All A Classic tate runner-up finish, and four All A regional titles. In addition, she individually is a state champion in track and field with several podium finishes at the state meet. Her success is directly related to her work ethic and competitiveness. Since day one of my arrival she has been a leader on and off the court. Every day, workout or practice, she has her mind set on becoming a better basketball player and us a better team.”

Harlan will play Bell County on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the first round of the 52nd District Tournament at Middlesboro High School.

———

Pike Central 64, Harlan 36

HARLAN (15-14)

Payeton Charles 3 2-4 9, Noah Canady 0 0-0 0, Taylor Simpson 1 3-4 5, Mackenzie King 4 4-4 12, Brandi Haywood 0 0-0 0, Natalee King 2 1-2 5, Katelyn Burkhart 0 1-2 1, Alli Thompson 0 0-0 0, Ella Morton 1 0-0 3, Kaylee Leslie 0 1-2 1, Angel Wynn 0 0-0 0, Makayla Sizemore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 12-18 36.

PIKE CENTRAL (24-5)

Cassidy Mullins 6 6-10 19, Lexi Newsome 4 0-0 10, Bailey Burchfield 2 0-0 5, Hailey Boyd 4 0-0 8, Kylea Stanley 7 2-2 16, Kelsi Brinegar 2 0-0 4, Alicen May 1 0-0 2, Rebecca Diamond 0 0-0 0, Kendra Collins 0 0-0 0, Saraiah Peters 0 0-0 0, Shelby Thacker 0 0-0 0, Octavia Hunt 0 0-0 0, Alexis Taylor 0 0-0 0, Lakota Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 8-12 64.

Harlan 6 14 6 10 — 36

Pike Central 14 19 18 13 — 64

3-point goals: Harlan 2 (Charles 1, Morton 1), Pike Central 4 (Newsome 2, Mullins 1, Burchfield 1).