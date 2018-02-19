Taylor leads Redhounds past Harlan

The Harlan Green Dragons gave the Corbin Redhounds a game in the second half, but newly-named Mr. Basketball candidate Andrew Taylor and his 36 points helped lift the Redhounds to a 76-58 victory on Senior Night.

Corbin (20-7) started the game with some confidence and a 14-2 run by seniors in the first three minutes.

Andrew Taylor put together six points quickly, while Chandler Stewart and Braden Dickerson each posted a 3-pointer early in the game as well.

Once the Redhounds got themselves to 21 points, Harlan (5-17) began to battle back. The Green Dragons added a six-point run to shorten the deficit and went into the second quarter just down 25-15.

Corbin started the second on a run and found themselves up 31-15 in a little over a minute of play. The Redhounds allowed 13 points from the Green Dragons but added 21 themselves to go into the half up 46-28.

“I don’t think their record reflects how talented and hot they can be. They have the ability to shoot the basketball, all their kids can handle and pass,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “They probably have not had record-wise the season they want to, but coach (Derrick) Akal will have them going at the right time and I would not be surprised if I see them in the regional tournament again.”

The third quarter was Harlan’s with their 20 points over Corbin’s 13.

“I really thought there in the third quarter our shot selection was good, so that was encouraging to me,” Pietrowski said. “We missed some around the rim with some contact I feel like we should have made. Our 3-pointers were in the flow of the offense, which was encouraging to me also.”

Harlan’s Kilian Ledford added four 3s in the third to give Harlan the push they needed to go into the fourth down by just 10. Taylor scored nine of Corbin’s 13 points.

Harlan opened up the fourth with a basket to knock the game to nine, then followed it, after a Taylor free throw, with a 3-point basket for a seven-point game at 6:53 left in the game.

A 9-0 run between Taylor, Stewart and Chase Sanders put Corbin back in control.

Taylor led the Redhounds with 36 total points, and Stewart scored 13 points. Seniors Baley Rice and Braden Dickerson also came together for seven points.

Corbin goes into the 50th District Tournament on Tuesday against Whitley County (10-20) at 7:30 p.m.

“We aren’t going to take anything for granted. A lot of people will talk about who we are going to play in the championship, or what kind of draw we will get in the region tournament—that’s not my team’s focus,” Pietrowski added. “We are 110 percent on Whitley County, and we will practice better and come out Tuesday night ready to go.”

Harlan (5-18) will play Bell County on Tuesday in the 52nd District Tournament at Middlesboro.

———

Corbin 76, Harlan 58

HARLAN (5-18)

Jordan Akal 0 3-4 3, Cade Barnes 3 1-2 8, Kilian Ledford 8 0-0 23, Carter Barnes 2 0-0 4, Jon Eldridge 5 0-0 10, Jared Hawkins 1 0-0 2, Austin Adams 2 0-0 4, Dakota Shepherd 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 4-7 58.

CORBIN (20-7)

Andrew Taylor 11 12-14 35, Brody Barton 1 1-2 3, Cameron Maguet 2 2-2 6, Chandler Stewart 5 2-2 13, Chase Sanders 2 2-2 6, Ethan Wine 0 0-0 0, Matthew Taylor 3 0-0 6, Braden Dickerson 1 0-0 3, Bailey Rice 2 0-0 4. Totals: 27 20-23 76.

Harlan 15 13 20 10 — 58

Corbin 25 21 13 17 — 76

3-point goals: Harlan 8 (Ledford 7, Cade Barnes 1), Corbin 2 (Andrew Taylor 1, Stewart 1).