ARH Scholars Award winners announced

Appalachian Regional Healthcare is standing behind its commitment to provide financial assistance to standout college students with the ARH Scholars Award.

The ARH Scholars Award is a scholarship program designed to help fund the cost of education for those interested in seeking a career in healthcare.

The award is open to all those living in any of our ARH communities. ARH will pay $5,000 directly to the recipient’s school of choice to go toward tuition. Moreover, ARH will provide mentors who will be directly engaged with each student to ensure successful completion of their education.

This round’s eight recipients were selected from a very diverse, competitive group of people who are all extremely passionate about their healthcare career choice. All share a common ground: wanting to have a lifelong role in building and maintaining healthy communities.

The 2018 Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Scholars are: Jordan Blevins, of Baxter, attends Union College; Sarah Akers, of Wheelwright, attends University of Pikeville; Ashley Bergman, of Lexington, attends University of Kentucky; Melissa Booth, of Pine Ridge, attends Western Governors University and employed at ARH; Carissa Dotson, of McAndrews, attends University of Charleston School of Pharmacy; Andrew Maxwell, of Teaberry, attends Hazard Community & Technical College and employed at ARH; Jennifer Turner, of Buckhorn, attends Hazard Community & Technical College and employed at ARH; and Kelsey Whitt, of Beckley, West Virginia, attends Marshall University and employed at Beckley ARH.