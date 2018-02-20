Celebrating the dog biscuit

National Dog Biscuit Day is a celebration Hobo the Wonder dog can really sink his teeth into. Why not treat Fido to an extra-special treat on Feb. 23 for National Dog Biscuit Day? I

confess Hobo probably gets more than his fair share of the tasty treat and Hobo must think he has died and gone to treats Heaven. Hobo gets a treat seemingly for everything — Hobo go potty, he gets a treat. Hobo sits on command he gets a treat. Hobo runs outside to chase a squirrel — he gets a treat. We go to the bank and Hobo’s sister Skyler begs the teller for a treat. You get the picture, and Hobo gets lots of treats — and why not?

Merriam-Webster defines dog biscuit: A hard dry cracker for dogs. I suppose Webster knows what they are talking about — but dog treats of today come in all shapes, sizes and textures. I will agree the term “dog biscuit” usually is understood to be a hard and dry bone shaped dog treat. This history of the dog bone seems to go back to the mid-1800s, but in 1908 Milk-Bone set the standard for dog biscuits. Fast forward to today’s dog biscuits and you find there is a dog treat for almost everything from teeth cleaning, nutritional supplements, to treats for hiding pills. Hobo only cares about treats, treats, and more treats.

Feb. 23 is National Dog Biscuit Day and Hobo and I want to help you celebrate with an easy, healthy, and wholesome recipe. Hobo and I searched the internet and Pinterest for homemade dog treats with limited ingredients and easy to prepare. We decided to celebrate National Dog Biscuit Day 2018 making Peanut Butter and Apple Sauce Cookies for Dogs, a recipe we found on DogTipper.com.

PEANUT BUTTER AND APPLE SAUCE COOKIES FOR DOGS

Ingredients:

3 c whole wheat flour

2 c quick-cook oats

1 c chunky peanut butter (or creamy you choose)

1 c unsweetened applesauce

1 t baking powder

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees cover baking sheets with parchment paper

In mixing bowl, combine all ingredients well

Knead dough on a lightly floured surface (if dough is too loose and crumbly, you can add a ¼ – ½ cut olive oil or coconut oil)

Use a rolling pin to roll dough to about ¼ inch thick and cut into shapes with cookie cutter. If you do not want to use cookie cutters, simply make small dough balls. (Hobo is not as picky about shapes as I am)

Place cookies on baking sheet, approximately ½ inch apart

Bake in preheated oven for about 25 minutes or until lightly browned.

Let cool and serve

Store uneaten cookies in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week.

Hobo the Wonder Dog and his pack will celebrate this year trying something new. Please celebrate National Dog Biscuit Day with your favorite pooch with ready made or homemade they wont really care but will love the celebration just the same! If you want to cook for Fido there are many recipes on Pinterest and the web. Find something extra-special for your number-one pooch and let’s celebrate!

Life is better with a dog — woof!

Hobo the Wonder Dog, Your guide to travel, health and fun. Please follow Hobo on Facebook at Hobo the Wonder Dog or contact us at: howard@howardsbaker.com.