The Mountain Trail Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary hosted its first Family Freedom Festival recently with Cumberland Elementary School’s FRSYC after school program. The family-friendly event featured food, treat bags and more. It was a festival to celebrate the freedoms we enjoy. First-grade students made Valentine’s Day cards for 20 veterans who are residents of Tri-Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation, Harlan Nursing and Rehabilitation and The Laurels. Auxiliary members delivered the cards to each veteran along with a box of chocolates each on Feb. 14. Here, Teresa Kochin and Deb Burke help the students.

Carla Hatfield Barrett delivers cards and chocolates to a veteran.

Shelia Dixon helps first-grade students with Valentine’s Day cards they were making for the nursing home veterans.

From left, Paula Huff, Carla Hatfield Barrett, Shelia Dixon (auxiliary members) and Jeff Wilder, Tri-Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation administrator.