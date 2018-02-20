Juvenile charged with threatening

A juvenile was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday after allegedly making threats which led to school officials to contacting police.

According to a press release, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by school officials concerning a threat that was made by a former student at Cumberland Elementary School. The juvenile was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office. The Court Designated Worker was contacted and the juvenile was lodged in the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

The juvenile was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, a class D felony.

“The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office takes these complaints seriously and is working closely with school officials to handle this complaint,” stated the release. “The safety of our children is our highest priority and all possible actions will be taken to ensure their safety. The sheriff’s office will continue to work closely with school officials to ensure safety and security at schools.”

The case remains under investigation by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.