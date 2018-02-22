2 die in U.S. 119 wreck

Two people died as the result of a wreck in Bell County Thursday morning.

Kentucky State Police said that Post 10 Harlan received a call at 9:01 a.m. about a three-vehicle collision on U.S. 119 in the Calloway community.

According to a release from KSP, the preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling north on U.S. 119 when it appeared to cross the center line and side-swiped a red 2015 Chevrolet Impala causing the Impala to leave the roadway and enter into a ditch. KSP states that the operator of the Ford F-150 continued traveling in the wrong lane approximately 137 feet before striking a 2017 black Toyota Corolla head-on in the southbound lane.

Police said that the operator of the Ford F-150, Scott Wilder, 71, of Pineville, and the operator of the Corolla, Della Ingram, 70, of Wallins, were both pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bell County coroner. The operator of the Chevrolet Impala, Keyla Fields, 28, of Evarts, was transported to Pineville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All operators were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision, according to KSP. Drugs, alcohol and health issues are still factors that are being investigated.

Master Trooper Mike Cornett is continuing the investigation.