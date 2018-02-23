Into the wild blue yonder

Joe P. Asher|Daily Enterprise

Grays Knob KCEOC Head Start students spent part of the day at the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport on Thursday, examining the airport and an airplane as part of their three-week unit on transportation. The children are members of Lisa Hall’s class, and range in age from three to five years old.

