The gift of gratitude

One of my favorite things to do each morning is to offer gratitude unto God for all the ways that He blesses my life each day. When my first thought each morning is, thank you, God, for another day, then I am able to truly enjoy my life. Establishing my thoughts as soon as I get out of bed, helps me to have a better day.

Complaining and negativity are nothing more than a habit. When we focus on the bad in our lives, then that it all we will see. Our mind is programmed to look for the bad in each situation. We need to reprogram it. The more we practice thankfulness, the more the good things will appear in our lives. Because we will create an opportunity to appreciate them.

Gratitude turns what we have into enough. When we truly feel the emotions of each blessing, then we are able to adopt an abundance mindset. Then we can praise God for all the good in our lives.

We all have an abundance. My greatest treasures are the things that money cannot buy. The peace and love in my heart are priceless.

Starting today, I urge you to adopt a daily gratitude practice. Get a notebook or just a sheet of paper and write down three things that you are thankful for today. Tomorrow, write down three different things and continue this practice every day. If you do it and truly feel the gratitude in your heart, then it will change your life.

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author and inspirational speaker. She helps others to develop the mindset to overcome their circumstances. Her recent book, Despite Your Circumstances, won the 2016 CSPA Book of the Year Award in Christian Living. She lives in New Tazewell with her husband and kids. For more information about her books or to schedule her for your event, email her at candidasullivan@yahoo.com.