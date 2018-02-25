HCHS repeats as cheer champs

Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise

The Harlan County High School cheerleaders captured their third straight 52nd District Tournament cheerleading title on Friday at Middlesboro High School. Squad members include, from left, front row: Ally Alred, Shawnee Cress, Grayson Raleigh, Rhileigh Alred, McKenzie Bundy, Keke Gist and Amber Goodin; back row: Brittany Dummitt, Peyton Griffin, Emily Eldridge, Katiera Lewis, Karyssa Lamb, Bailey Brock, Madison Tolliver, Mahalah Bundy, Baili Boggs and Kerstin Perkins. The squad is coached by Anissa Alred.