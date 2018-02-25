February 26, 2018

Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise

The Harlan County High School cheerleaders captured their third straight 52nd District Tournament cheerleading title on Friday at Middlesboro High School. Squad members include, from left, front row: Ally Alred, Shawnee Cress, Grayson Raleigh, Rhileigh Alred, McKenzie Bundy, Keke Gist and Amber Goodin; back row: Brittany Dummitt, Peyton Griffin, Emily Eldridge, Katiera Lewis, Karyssa Lamb, Bailey Brock, Madison Tolliver, Mahalah Bundy, Baili Boggs and Kerstin Perkins. The squad is coached by Anissa Alred.

HCHS repeats as cheer champs

By Staff Reports

Published 2:05 pm Sunday, February 25, 2018

