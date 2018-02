Photo submitted

Harlan County Farm Bureau Young Farmers attended the 2018 KYFB Young Farmer Winter Outing in Louisville. Over 350 Young Farmers from all across the state convened to talk about agriculture, legislation and to share new ideas about farming. Pictured are, Cameron Sizemore, Young Farmer, Nathan Boggs and Lindsey Boggs, Young Farmer chair, Amy Grochowsky, Young Farmer, and Dustin Miniard, Young Farmer and board member.