UC counseling program ranked most affordable in nation

WILLIAMSBURG — The Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling (MA-CMHC) at University of the Cumberlands (UC) has been ranked first in the nation in affordability. This marks the second year in a row the MA-CHMC program has earned this ranking.

“To put it frankly, our tuition costs cannot be beat,” said Dr. Martin Wesley, dean of UC’s School of Counseling. “One of our students told me that he could buy a new car with the savings he was getting from Cumberlands, compared to the other university he had considered. The School of Counseling faculty are very grateful that President Cockrum and the board of trustees continue to lead our university and advocate for some of the lowest tuition costs in the country.”

Rankings were determined by Best Counseling Degrees, a website that compiles research and provides resources for those interested in pursuing education in counseling services.

The School of Counseling at Cumberlands is CACREP accredited and offers classes entirely online that are designed for recent baccalaureate graduates and those who are looking to broaden their experience in the field of counseling. Students in the program have the opportunity to gain knowledge in the many aspects of counseling, such as developmental growth, grief counseling, and psychological assessments.

“We see our counseling program as a clear expression of our mission at Cumberlands,” said Dr. Christopher Leskiw, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at Cumberlands. “We provide a quality education to students who in turn provide care to others. We are pleased that our program continues to deliver a high-quality education at an affordable price.”

Applications for UC’s counseling programs are accepted throughout the year on a rolling basis. The cost per credit hour is $400.

For more information on Cumberlands’ MA-CMHC program and other Master of Arts counseling programs, please visit gradweb.ucumberlands.edu/counseling.

The full rankings list on affordable online MA-CMHC programs can be found at bestcounselingdegrees.net.

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.