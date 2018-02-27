To place an event in the “What’s Goin’ On” section, email: beth.key@harlandaily.com or drop a written/typed copy of the announcement by our office at 1512 Hwy. 421 South. Announcements will not be accepted by phone and should be submitted no later than four business days before the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days before the event. Announcements are also available to view at www.harlandaily.com. For more details, call 606-909-4145.

FEB. 28

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for Feb. 28 includesGood Neighbor Road, Terry’s Fork, Sawbriar and Loyall.

TODAY-MARCH 17

Harlan LITTLE LEAGUE sign-ups will be held on the following dates at Huff Park in downtown Harlan: March 2, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; March 8, 1-3:30 p.m.; March 9, 6-7:30 p.m.; and March 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (final day) Leagues and ages include: Wee Ball, 2 to 4 year olds (co-ed); Tee Ball, 5 to 6 year olds. (co-ed) Minor League Baseball, 7 to 8 year olds; softball, 7 to 12 year old girls; Major League Baseball. 9 to 12 year old boys. You can also sign up online at Harlanlittleleague.com. The cost is $50 per player, families with multiple players will receive $5 discount for each player after the first. There is a $50 late fee to sign up after March 17. For more information, contact Jason Sanders, player agent, at 606-273-3800.

MARCH 4, 11, 18, 25

Sunday evening VESPERS, sponsored by several Harlan area churches, will be held during Lent as follows: March 4, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2536 S. Hwy 421; March 11, First Presbyterian Church, 306 E. Clover Street; March 18, Christ Episcopal Church; Central and Williams Streets; and March 25, Harlan United Methodist Church. 201 E. Mound Street. Services start at 5 p.m. each week. These nondenominational services focus on spiritual preparation for Holy Week and Easter. Special music will be provided by the Harlan Ecumenical Choir. Everyone is welcome.

MARCH 6

The Upper Cumberland/KEA-Retired Teachers will hold their annual Pre-Delegate Caucus meeting on March 6 at David’s Steaks in Corbin. All selected KEA-Retired delegates should attend. Registration and lunch (provided) will begin at 11:30 a.m.; program starts at noon. Topics to be discussed will be the April Delegate Assembly, Pension/Retirement and other issues of interest to members. For more information, contact Pat Bingham at fsdir@hotmail.com.

MARCH 8

Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College will host a free Small Business Tax WORKSHOP from 6-7:30 p.m. on March 8 at the Middlesboro campus, room 208, as part of the Selling to the World initiative. Deidre Donahue from Pillion Accounting and Tax will be the instructor. Learn valuable information to benefit your small business. For more information, contact Jeannie Allen at 606-671-7677 or jallen387@kctcs.edu.

APRIL 14

The fifth annual Harlan County Run with Color 5K will be held April 14 in downtown Harlan.

APRIL 28

Registration is now open for the fourth annual RAVEN ROCK 5K Trail Run/Hike at Kingdom Come State Park in Cumberland on April 28. Run along and over some of the most extraordinary rock formations in the state, including Raven Rock, a giant rock exposure that soars 290 feet into the air at a 45-degree angle. Registration begins at 9 a.m., run at 10 a.m. The fee on the day of the even is $25. Pre-register today at runreg.com and receive $5 off. T-shirts are first come, first served for on-site registration; only guaranteed if registered online.

MAY 19, 20

Registration is now open for the second annual “Tour De Kingdom Come,” a 36-mile road race which includes the scenic Little Shepherd trail, and first annual “Dash for Cash,” an up hill 2.7 mile time trial, scheduled May 19 and 20. A multi-event discount is offered for registering for both events. If you pre-register for “Tour De Kingdom Come” then you can select “Dash for Cash” time trial event for only $10 more. There will be cash awards for the top finishers in each category. Registration is available bikereg.com.

• • • • • • •

Narconon wants to education families on the new escalated risk Fentanyl has added to opiate abuse. Fentanyl has been found to be 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin and has a greatly increased change of overdose. You can learn more about the new dangers of opiate addition and the details of Fentanyl by visiting http://bit.ly/2oCmgAB Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addition in your family. Call 800-431-1754 for free screenings and referrals

Monthly INCOME LIMITS RAISED for Shepherd’s Pantry: One person, $1,276; two, $1,726; three, $2,177. The pantry, located at 111 Union Street in Clutts, will be signing up former and new clients for the pantry (not commodities) program from 10-11 a.m. on the first four Tuesdays and first three Wednesdays of each month until further notice. You must bring proof of all household income, all members Social Security cards, your utility bill with 911 address on it — no exceptions. Plenty of food is available.

ANN’S PANTRY, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in need of non-perishable food items and monetary donations. To donate, contact the Stephen Riddle at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.

The American RED CROSS is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Bell County Literacy Center at 606-248-2014, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044 or Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a FOSTER PARENT. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. Join prayer at the SIGCO office from 5-6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Middlesboro Learning Center at 606-248-4000, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044, Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305 or Lighthouse Mission at 606-337-1069.

VOLUNTEERS and friendly visitors are needed for the Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to enrich the lives of seniors in their long-term care facilities. If you currently visit with someone or would like to become more involved and educated on resident’s rights, elder abuse and long-term care for seniors, contact Arlene Gibson, district ombudsman with Cumberland Valley ADD, at 606-864-7391 ext. 119.

A military SUPPORT GROUP for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you are facing financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

Narconon is reminding families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. Take steps to PROTECT YOUR FAMILY FROM DRUG USE. If you know anyone who is struggling get them the help they need. For a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs, call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals.