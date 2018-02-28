LMU announces fall Dean’s List

Lincoln Memorial University has recognized 622 undergraduate students with Dean’s List honors for the Fall 2017 semester. To be placed on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and earn a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

Among the honorees from Harlan County were: Logan Clark, of Grays Knob, Joshua Fields, of Totz, Alisha Helton, of Evarts, Kayla Howard, of Benham, Olivia Pace, of Baxter, Trisha Perkins, of Ages Brookside, Aaron Rowe, of Baxter, and Rachel Stanton, of Bledsoe.