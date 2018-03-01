Note found at school leads to arrest

A juvenile is facing a charge of terroristic threatening after allegedly making a threat at an elementary school.

According to a press release, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Wednesday by school officials concerning a threatening note that was located at Evarts Elementary School. A juvenile student was taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office. The Court Designated Worker was contacted and the juvenile was lodged in the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

The juvenile was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, a class D felony.

“The Sheriff’s Office takes these complaints seriously and is working closely with school officials to handle this complaint,” states the release. “The safety of our children is our highest priority and all possible actions will be taken to ensure their safety. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with school officials to ensure safety and security at schools.“

The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.