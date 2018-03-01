Students participate in simulated space mission

Photos submitted

Students in Emily Jones’ gifted and talented group at James A. Cawood Elementary School visited the Challenger Space Center in Hazard recently. Students participated in a simulated space mission. These simulated “out-of-this-world” experiences allow students to apply and learn additional skills in mathematics, science, technology, language, reading, communication, geography and team-building.

