Local birth announcements listed

The following birth announcements have been submitted by Harlan ARH Hospital:

KAYDEN FREEMAN

Britney Freeman and Bobby Freeman Jr., of Pathfork, are the parents of a 7-pound, 7-ounce son born Nov. 29, 2017.

He has been named Kayden Cheyenne.

His grandparents are Kathy Daniels, of Pathfork, Bobby Freeman, of Harlan, Sharon Bohanan, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Jack Poff, of Cincinnati, Ohio.

ADDISYN SERRANO

Hillary and Holder Serrano, of Dayhoit, are the parents of a 4-pound, 9-ounce daughter born Dec. 1, 2017.

She has been named Addisyn Mailen Slone.

Her grandparents are Debbie Alone, Dirk Slone, Jacinta Melgar and Belarmin Serrano.

MADISON PARTIN

Ashley Engle and Junior Partin, of Cawood, are the parents of a 6-pound, 13-ounce daughter born Dec. 14, 2017.

She has been named Maddison Olivia Gail.

Her grandparents are Timmy Engle and Tammy Engle, of Cawood, Ray Partin and Penny Ledford, of Evarts.

ELLA LEWIS

Saprena and Timothy Lewis, of Big Laurel, are the parents of a 7-pound, 9-ounce daughter born Dec. 22, 2017.

She has been named Ella Grace.

Her grandparents are Mildred Clifford, Joe Clifford, Judy Lewis and Larry Lewis.

CHANDLER COLLINS

Chris and Tiffany Collins, of Loyall, are the parents of a 7-pound, 6-ounce son born Dec. 22, 2017.

He has been named Chandler Lee.

His grandparents are Desta and Donald Deaton, of Sunshine, Nanette and Larry Vick, of Eastbrook, Joyce and Elvis Sowards, of Walllins, and Dallas and Sharon Blanton, of Cumberland.

JAICELYNN KELLY

Britt Kelly and Haylee Risner, of Cloversplint, are the parents of a 6-pound, 8-ounce daughter born Dec. 29, 2017.

She has been named Jaicelynn Amanda Kay.

Her grandparents are Keith Kelly, of Holmes Mill, Holly Kelly, of Holmes Mill, Amanda Kinney, of Cloversplint, Phillip Begley, of Cloversplint, Johnny Anderson, of Kildav, and Tabitha Risner, of Black Mountain.

Her great-grandparents are Roger and Shannon Kelly, of Coversplint, Brenda Kay Risner, of Black Mountain, and Freda Kinney, go LeJunior.

NOAH RISNER

Cobrianna Risner, of Harlan, is the mother of a 6-pound, 5-ounce son born Jan. 19, 2018.

He has been named Noah Gabriel Steven.

His grandparents are Gail and Steve Risner, of Harlan.

His great-grandparents are Alice Miniard, of Verda, and Ellen Risner, of Kenvir.

LYNNEX BLEVINS

Tiffany Brooke Mitchell and Lucas Brady Blevins, of Harlan, are the parents of an 8-pound, 7-ounce daughter born Jan. 26, 2018.

She has been named Lynnex McKinley.

Her grandparents are Vicky Mitchell, of Harlan, and Dennis Mitchell, of Rosspoint.

Her great-grandmother is Sandra Shipman, of Evarts.

ANISTYN MCKENZIE

Chasity Stewart and Wayne Engle, of Cawood, are the parents of a 7-pound, 8-ounce daughter born Jan. 27, 2018.

She has been named Anistyn McKenzie.

Her grandparents are Chris Stewart, of Cranks, Tim Stewart, of Cawood, Tammy Engle, of Cawood, and Timmy Engle, of Cawood.

Her great-grandparents are Deanna Campbell, of Calvin, Gerald Blair, of Cawood, and Judy Foley, of Cawood.

LEAH ADAMS

Jason and Kellie Adams, of Evarts, are the parents of a 5-pound, 12-ounce daughter born Jan. 31, 2018.

She has been named Leah Grace.

Her grandparents are Jason and Rhonda Bush, of Closplint, Randy Joe and Janel Adams, of Lynch, and Donna Adams, of Wise, Virginia.

Her great-grandparents are Russell and Ann Bush, of Closplint, and Glenn and Kyla Browning, of Highsplint.

NOVA MAGGARD

Katelyn Maggard and Archie Lee Maggard are the parents of an 8-pound, 4-ounce daughter born Feb. 8, 2018.

She has been named Nova Janie Denise.

Her grandparents are Archie Maggard, of Harlan, Janie Maggard, of Harlan, Paul Huddleston, of Middlesboro, and Debbie Huddleston, of Middlesboro.

DEZMOND JACOBS

Aaron and Olivia Jacobs, of Harlan, are the parents of a 6-pound, 2.5-ounce son born Feb. 12, 2018.

He has been named Dezmond Aaron.

His grandparents are Keith and Jewel Middleton, of Bledsoe, and Bennie and Paula Patton, of Harlan.

His great-grandparents are Shannon Middleton, of Cutshin, and Diana Jacobs, of Harlan.

OLIVIA TURNER

Breanna Turner and Reno Turner, of Harlan, are the parents of a 6-pound, 14-ounce daughter born Feb. 24, 2018.

She has been named Olivia Ann Nicole.

Her grandparents are Roger Turner, oF Greasy Creek, Heather Osborne, of Evarts, Homer and Jimmie Burkhart, of Jones Creek, Marie and Mike Danny, of Harlan, and Michelle Napier, of Harlan.

Her great-grandparents are Larry Couch, of Evarts, and Dora Mae Burkhart, of Jones Creek.