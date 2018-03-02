The Harlan County Run with Color 5K is set to leave the starting line on April 14, with the run weaving its way through downtown Harlan to the delight of runners and spectators alike.

Harlan Tourism Director Brandon Pennington says this is the fifth annual incarnation of the event.

“The Harlan County Run with Color is a 5K and was started five years ago to bring this really fun type of event that was taking place in other places across the nation to Harlan,” Pennington said. “Essentially, you go for a 5K run. It’s not a timed or competitive race. You can walk it, you can run it or you can cartwheel through it if you really want to. We have people push babies in strollers.”

Pennington explained at different points through the run, participants will be hit with color.

“As you go through, there will be six stations,” Pennington said. “As you pass each station you will either get color powder that you can use to color white T-shirts and things of that nature, or there will be liquid color squirted at you as you run through it.”

The run typically attracts about 150 participants and 150 spectators, and Pennington expects approximately the same number this year.

“We’re on par with registrations from previous years, so we’re expecting the same sort of crowd to come out,” Pennington said.

Pre-registration is open until April 1 for a fee of $25. Those who pre-register will receive a T-shirt, a color packet and a pair of sunglasses. These items are only guaranteed to be available to those who pre-register.

Those who pre-register by March 15 will receive a discounted registration fee of $20. You may also register the day of the run for a fee of $30.

You can register at the Harlan Center or online at www.harlantourism.com.

Pennington mentioned there are also a few sponsorship opportunities available.