Championship beatdown

CORBIN — After five regional championship disappointments, including the last two years, the Harlan County Lady Bears were taking no chances Saturday against North Laurel.

Harlan County (28-2) dominated from start to finish and owned every statistical category in rolling to a 78-51 victory, earning its first trip to the Sweet Sixteen after five second-place finishes. The Lady Bears will play 10th Region champ George Rogers Clark on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Northern Kentucky University.

“We’ve really grown up. We’re a family this year and we really wanted it,” said all-state guard Blair Green, who earned tournament most valuable player honors with 93 points in three games, including 32 on Saturday. “I wanted to end my career at the state tournament and go off on a good note.”

“This is so sweet. I didn’t have to do a lot with these kids because they were so focused. You could tell this is something they were not going to let slip through their fingers,” Harlan County coach Debbie Green said. “The senior leadership was great. They were not letting anybody take it from them.”

For North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan, the major difference was Harlan County’s big-game experience gained with losses to Harlan in the past two regional championship games.

“You had one team that had been here and knew how to deal with the nerves and knew what it took to win compared to a team here for the first time in many years,” he said. “We were on fire early, but as soon as it got physical and a little chippy we got a little soft and kind of faded away. That’s a credit to Harlan County. They know championship games are won with physicality. They know you have to box out and run the floor hard. I hope we got some good experience from this and can come back next year.

Junior guard K.K. Johnson added 14 points for the Lady Bears and senior forward Lainey Cox continued her second half surge with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Harlan County owned a 36-24 advantage on the boards and also showed tremendous teamwork with 24 assists, compared to eight for North Laurel. The Lady Bears’ length on defense caused big problems for North with at least a dozen blocks.

“Defense is what we focus on most and if we get our defense and intensity up we’re unstoppable,” said Blair Green.

“We really worked on our defense hard and we know what they did. We went over it this morning,” said the HCHS coach. “We knew we had a size and length advantage and the officials let everyone play. They didn’t waver in that style, and I think our kids adjusted well to that. I am so happy for Harlan County High School and for Harlan County to bring this championship home to them.

Senior guards Madison Sheppard and Hannah Lawson led the Lady Jaguars with 16 and 11 points, respectively.