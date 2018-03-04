Photos by Jamie Vaught

The Harlan County Lady Bears after pictured with their championship trophy after capturing the 13th Region Tournament title for the first time with a 78-51 win over North Laurel. HCHS had plenty of fan support at the Corbin Arena as the student section was loud in its support of the Lady Bears, who will play 10th Region champ George Rogers Clark on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Northern Kentucky University.

Photos by Jamie Vaught

The Harlan County Lady Bears after pictured with their championship trophy after capturing the 13th Region Tournament title for the first time with a 78-51 win over North Laurel. HCHS had plenty of fan support at the Corbin Arena as the student section was loud in its support of the Lady Bears, who will play 10th Region champ George Rogers Clark on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Northern Kentucky University.