HCHS cheerleaders win region

Photo by Jamie Vaught

The Harlan County High School cheerleaders won the girls regional cheer competition on Saturday at The Corbin Arena. The squad also placed second to Corbin in the boys team competition. Squad members include, from left, front row: Ally Alred, Shawnee Cress, Keke Gist, Mckenzie Bundy, Rhileigh Alred and Amber Goodin; back row: Madison Tolliver, Grayson Raleigh, Brittany Dummitt, Mahalah Bundy, Karyssa Lamb, Bailey Brock, Peyton Griffin, Katiera Lewis, Emily Eldridge, Kerstin Perkins and Baili Boggs. Anissa Alred is the HCHS coach.