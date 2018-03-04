SKCTC to host KCBC Mobile Unit

Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College has announced that Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center’s mobile “digital” mammography coach will visit the Middlesboro campus beginning at 9:30 a.m. on March 29. Breast cancer screening will be available throughout the day for faculty, staff and students, as well as for women in the larger community.

According to Southeast’s recruitment officer Kim Maynard, “This visit is tentatively scheduled to coincide with our spring health fair, but we need at least 20 people to register early in order to make it happen. I urge anyone who is interested to sign up soon.”

The American College of Radiology & Society of Breast Imaging recommends that women age 40 and older receive a mammogram yearly.

“We are thrilled to provide this opportunity on our campus for women in our community!” says Maynard. “Our college believes in being proactive, and preventative health care is definitely in line with our goals.”

At the time of service, patients must present a current driver’s license and insurance card. The cost of screening for those without health insurance is $145.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Gail King (KCBC) at 865-583-1003 or Kim Maynard (SKCTC) at 606-248-0255.