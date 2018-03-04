Summer jobs in Virginia State Parks

Virginia State Parks is hanging out the “Help Wanted” sign for everyone from high school students to senior citizens.

From lifeguards and snack bar workers to contact rangers and housekeepers, seasonal jobs are available in all 37 state parks, which are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

“Seasonal employees are the backbone of our operations and allow us to provide a wealth of outdoor recreation experiences for guests,” said State Parks Director Craig Seaver. “A seasonal position is a great way to gain job experience in a variety of outdoor locations and facilities.”

Seasonal work also includes AmeriCorps. Corps members serve as park interpreters and recruit and manage volunteers from nearby communities to improve trails. AmeriCorps workers get a stipend and qualify for an education award.

Virginia State Parks will host more than 5 million visitors between Memorial Day and Labor Day and fill about 1,000 seasonal positions to support them.

Many seasonal park employees spend significant time working outdoors. Employees receive job-specific and customer service training.

Visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/jobs for a list of full-time, part-time and seasonal job openings.