School calendar adjusted due to HCHS participation in state tournament

The Harlan County Lady Bears won the 13th region tournament advancing to the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen. The Lady Bears will play George Rogers Clark at 8 p.m. on March 7 at Northern Kentucky University.

In order to allow students, parents and staff to support the team, all Harlan County Public Schools will be dismissing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday to allow time for travel to the game.

Because of the late start time for the game and the travel distance, there will not be classes on March 8. School officials feel the support will be incredibly strong and the return time home would be so late that it would be impossible to have school on Thursday.

If the Lady Bears advance in the tournament, they would play at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. If the Lady Bears win and advance, there will not be school Friday. In the unlikely event they should come up short, school will be in session on Friday.