Harlan County’s Green leads all-region team

Blair Green leads the 13th Region Coaches Association All-Region Team after averaging 26 points and 6.5 rebounds a game this season for the 28-2 Harlan County Lady Bears.

Green, who will play at the University of Kentucky next season, led Harlan County to its first 13th Region Tournament title and trip to the Sweet Sixteen with a 78-51 win over North Laurel on Saturday in the finals. She is a six-year varsity starter who was a first-team all-state selection as a junior and a Miss Basketball finalist this season.

Randy Crider was named the coach of the year after leading Williamsburg to the region All “A” Classic title.

The remainder of the all-region squad includes:

First team

Ally Collett, South Laurel; Kaylee Mathis, Clay County; Madison Sheppard, North Laurel: Amerah Steele, South Laurel; Mackenzie King, Harlan; Brittney Cupp, Bell County; Abbey Estes, Whitley County; Anna Daniels, Barbourville; Hannah Lawson, North Laurel; Jillian Enix, Pineville.

Second team

Sierra Feltner, Whitley County; Lillie Hall, Williamsburg; Presley Partin, Knox Central; Shelby Phillips, Clay County; Dianna Morgan, South Laurel; Bradi Coe, Lynn Camp; Abby Harris, Bell County; Gracie Jervis, North Laurel; Phebe McHargue, Harlan County; Alexis Creech, Jackson County.

Third team

Kayla Gibson, Williamsburg; Emily Davis, Knox Central; Taylor Cromer, South Laurel; Kaelie Frazier, Whitley County; Hannah Warren, Middlesboro; Raigan King, Pineville; Noah Canady, Harlan; Cora Bo Stevens, Corbin; Lakin Burke, Middlesboro; Lainey Cox, Harlan County.

Senior Academic All-Region

Barbourville — Anna Daniels and Shelbie Jones.

Bell County — Lindsay Bryant, Karlee Cox, Brittney Cupp and Harlie Pannell.

Clay County — Candy McClure and Chasity Sizemore.

Corbin — Cora Stevens.

Harlan County — Lainey Cox, Blair Green, Macie Napier and Morgan Napier.

Harlan — Noah Canady, Brandi Haywood, Mackenzie King and Taylor Simpson.

Knox Central — Abigail Mills and Madison Taylor.

Middlesboro — Malorie Carter and Hannah Warren.

North Laurel — Hannah Lawson and Madison Sheppard.

Pineville — Sarah Combs, Jillian Enix and Mackenzie Fuson.

South Laurel — Emma Hibbitts.

Whitley County — Hannah Clear, Abbey Estes and Sierra Feltner.

Williamsburg — Kayla Gibson, Tori Lester and Kelsey Tye.