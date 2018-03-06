Smith receives 2017 CARES award

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) recently honored 13 employees from across its Kentucky and West Virginia system in Lexington.

Employee representatives from each ARH community who had been named as their respective hospital’s annual CARES winner were recognized during the system’s Board of Trustees meeting.

Kristy Smith, who has 13 years of service with ARH as a registered nurse, was honored because of her proven dedication and commitment to exceeding the ARH CARES Standards (Communication, Attentive, Respectful, Environment and Special) at Harlan ARH Hospital.

Smith works as a clinical manager in the Harlan ARH Infusion Suite and has been described as the perfect example of what a nurse should be, treating each patient as if they are a member of her own family.

“Kristy is an amazing individual with a heart of gold and a smile that is contagious,” shared Harlan ARH Community CEO Donnie Fields. “Kristy has sacrificed her own personal free time to ensure her patients receive the best care and even plans celebrations for patients at the conclusion of their chemo regimen.”

During the award ceremony, CARES winners received a plaque in recognition of their achievement. “These employees have been recognized as going above and beyond to care for our patients, the communities we serve and their coworkers,” ARH President and CEO Joe Grossman said. “We are very proud of each of our CARES winners and sincerely appreciate their dedication to a health system that means so much to our communities.”