Born Learning workshop set

Photo submitted

Nina Simms and Janae Simms were the door prize winners at the February session of the Born Learning Academy at Harlan Elementary School. The Simms won a 2018 popcorn bucket donated by the Harlan AMC Movie Theater, and a gift certificate to the movie theater. The Born Learning Academy is a series of free workshops for parents/caregivers and children (ages birth to 5) to help families take a more active role in preparing their children for kindergarten, and to understand how everyday moments can be learning moments. The next Born Learning workshop will be held on March 19 at 6 p.m. at Harlan Elementary School. Any family with children ages birth to 5 is invited to attend. For more information, contact Cecilia Adams, Harlan FRYSC, at 606-573-8700, opt. 6.