Local squad wins tourney

Harlan County Elite, a team of sixth- and seventh-graders from Harlan County, won the March Madness Classic last weekend at Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Harlan County defeated Tennessee Fury (Knoxville) 59-53 and the PC Cougars (Virginia) before Claiborne Chaos (Tennessee) forfeited. The team will return to action on March 17 in Lafollette, Tenn., at the Owls Classic. Team members include, from left, front row: Daniel Carmical, Jonah Swanner, Thomas Jordan, Cameron Lester and Tristan Cooper; back row: Jared Rhymer, Dylan Hicks, Ethan Rhymer, Cooper Mchargue and Nathan Daniels; not pictured: Gavon Spurlock.