4th of July plans already underway

The City of Harlan has seen its share of celebrations of all types, including Christmas events, 5K runs, and of course the Poke Sallet Festival. While Harlan has seen many Independence Day events over the years, The Harlan City Tourism and Convention Commission are already planning a big celebration for the Fourth of July this year.

Harlan City Tourism Director Brandon Pennington said the commission recently voted to take over the Independence Day celebration.

“We are officially taking over the celebration,” Pennington said. “The Fourth of July celebration will be taking place in Downtown Harlan this year.”

According to Pennington, the plan is to make the celebration a much bigger event than Harlan has seen for Independence Day in a long while.

“We’re planning to have food trucks, bands and fireworks,” Pennington said. “We’re looking to turn it into a really big festival.”

Pennington pointed out the Independence Day celebration will be a family-oriented event, with activities available for children and adults alike.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun for all,” Pennington said.

Pennington mentioned the goal is to attract as many people as possible to the event.

“We’re hoping that we can bring out thousands of people to the celebration,” Pennington said.

Pennington mentioned there was not an official Independence Day celebration last year inside the Harlan city limits.

“We’re going to pick up that torch, and hopefully we’ll do it justice,” Pennington said.

Pennington added they are on the lookout for musical entertainment for the event, stating any bands or musicians interested in performing should contact the Harlan Center at 606-573-4156.