Blakley tosses 2-hitter as Skins win

Even though it was the season opener for both teams, Cumberland seventh-grade right hander Brayden Blakley looked to be at midseason form as he led the Redskins to an 11-0 victory over New Harlan in six innings at the James A. Cawood field.

Blakley struck out 11 and gave up only two hits as he overpowered the New Harlan lineup.

Blakley also led Cumberland at the plate with three singles. Jonah Swanner had a double and single. Tye Howard singled twice. Nathan Shepherd, Austin Roark and Nazareth Sanchez contributed one single each.

Cullen Whitaker had a triple and Tristan Cooper added a single for the New Harlan hits.

Brandon Cox, Samuel Henson, Whitaker and Cooper all saw action on the mound.

Both teams return to action Saturday in a round-robin event at Cumberland.