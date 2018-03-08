Board member talks with KSBA president

Courtesy of Harlan County Schools

Harlan County Board of Education member Pam Sheffield talks with Kentucky School Boards Association President David Webster of Simpson County during the KSBA winter conference held recently in Louisville. Kentucky’s local school board members are required by Kentucky Revised Statutes to receive numerous hours of training annually. Mandatory topics include school law, finance, community relations, policy development, personnel, policy development, personnel, curriculum and instruction, superintendent/board relations, goal setting/decision making, employment and evaluation of the superintendent, educational services provided for the exceptional, gifted and other special population children and ethics. In addition, new legislation in the state will require board of education members to secure 12 hours of special training governing charter school implementation and governance.