Green, Turner lead all-region teams

Harlan County senior guard Blair Green, who led the Lady Bears to a 28-3 record and a 13th Region championship, led the 13th Region Media Team selected by media members from around the region and announced Monday during the 13th Region Tournament.

Debbie Green was selected as coach of the year after leading the Lady Bears to the regional title as well as the 52nd District and WYMT Mountain Classic championships.

Bell County senior center Brittney Cupp, a transfer from Tennessee, was selected as breakthrough player of the year.

Three sophomores joined Green on the first team — South Laurel’s Ally Collett and Amerah Steele and Clay County’s Kaylee Mathis. North Laurel senior Madison Sheppard rounded out the first team.

Knox Central senior guard Markelle Turner was name boys player of the year after leading the Panthers to the 51st District championship and a trip to the regional semifinals. He was joined on the first team by South Laurel’s J.J. Ramey, Corbin’s Andrew Taylor, Lynn Camp’s Tanner Boggs and North Laurel’s Brian Gray.

North Laurel’s Brad Sizemore was named coach of the year after leading the Jaguars to the 49th District championship and a 29-5 record.

Corbin guard Chander Stewart, a senior who played at Lexington Christian last year, was named breakthrough player of the year as he played a key role in helping the Redhounds win their first regional title in eight years.

^^^

GIRLS

13th Region Media Girls Player of the Year

Blair Green, Harlan County

13th Region Media Girls Breakthrough Player of the Year

Brittney Cupp, Bell County

13th Region Media Girls Coach of the Year

Debbie Green, Harlan County

First Team

Blair Green, Harlan County

Ally Collett, South Laurel

Kaylee Mathis, Clay County

Amerah Steele, South Laurel

Madison Sheppard, North Laurel

Second Team

Abbey Estes, Whitley County

Hannah Lawson, North Laurel

Mackenzie King, Harlan

Sierra Feltner, Whitley County

Brittney Cupp, Bell County

Third Team

Jill Enix, Pineville

Anna Daniels, Barbourville

Lillie Hall, Williamsburg

Kayla Gibson, Williamsburg

Dianna Morgan, South Laurel

Honorable mention

Presley Partin, Knox Central; Gracie Jervis, North Laurel; Bradie Coe, Lynn Camp; Taya Davis, Jackson County; Shelby Phillips, Clay County; Taylor Cromer, South Laurel; Shelby McDaniel, Harlan County; Kora Stevens, Corbin; Kaylea Gross, Harlan County; Lainey Cox, Harlan County; Katelyn Johnson, Harlan County; Natalie King, Harlan; Phebe McHargue, Harlan County; Isabel Gray, North Laurel; Kelsey Tye, Williamsburg; Lillie Abbott, Williamsburg; Lakin Burke, Middlesboro; Emily Davis, Knox Central; Kaelie Frazier, Whitley County.

^^^

BOYS

13th Region Media Boys Player of the Year

Markelle Turner, Knox Central

13th Region Media Boys Breakthrough Player of the Year

Chandler Stewart, Corbin

13th Region Media Boys Coach of the Year

Brad Sizemore, North Laurel

First Team

Markelle Turner, Knox Central

Andrew Taylor, Corbin

J.J. Ramey, South Laurel

Brian Gray, North Laurel

Tanner Boggs, Lynn Camp

Second Team

Corey Johnson, Whitley County

Chandler Stewart, Corbin

Ryan Anders, South Laurel

Nick Martin, Knox Central

Jaylen Adams, Knox Central

Third Team

Tanner Harris, Jackson County

Alex Pace, Harlan County

Albert Oster, North Laurel

Andrew Creech, Harlan County

Chase Sanders, Corbin

Honorable mention

Matthew Cromer, South Laurel; Slaht Hunter, Williamsburg; Connor Robinson, Clay County; Dane Imel, Knox Central; Hunter Hollingsworth, Whitley County; Max Burd, Lynn Camp; Stohn Hunter, Williamsburg; Caleb Rose, Williamsburg; Tyrese Simmons, Harlan County; Sawyer Brock, Bell County; Taylor Spurlock, Harlan County; Hunter Bowling, Jackson County; Ryan Rogers, Clay County; Kevionte Turner, Knox Central; Zach Patterson, Knox Central; Jack Capobianco, North Laurel; Adam Sizemore, North Laurel; Sochi Onouha, Oneida Baptist; Christian Bunch, Barbourville; Jacob Bundy, Lynn Camp.