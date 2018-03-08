Green, Turner lead all-region teams
Harlan County senior guard Blair Green, who led the Lady Bears to a 28-3 record and a 13th Region championship, led the 13th Region Media Team selected by media members from around the region and announced Monday during the 13th Region Tournament.
Debbie Green was selected as coach of the year after leading the Lady Bears to the regional title as well as the 52nd District and WYMT Mountain Classic championships.
Bell County senior center Brittney Cupp, a transfer from Tennessee, was selected as breakthrough player of the year.
Three sophomores joined Green on the first team — South Laurel’s Ally Collett and Amerah Steele and Clay County’s Kaylee Mathis. North Laurel senior Madison Sheppard rounded out the first team.
Knox Central senior guard Markelle Turner was name boys player of the year after leading the Panthers to the 51st District championship and a trip to the regional semifinals. He was joined on the first team by South Laurel’s J.J. Ramey, Corbin’s Andrew Taylor, Lynn Camp’s Tanner Boggs and North Laurel’s Brian Gray.
North Laurel’s Brad Sizemore was named coach of the year after leading the Jaguars to the 49th District championship and a 29-5 record.
Corbin guard Chander Stewart, a senior who played at Lexington Christian last year, was named breakthrough player of the year as he played a key role in helping the Redhounds win their first regional title in eight years.
GIRLS
13th Region Media Girls Player of the Year
Blair Green, Harlan County
13th Region Media Girls Breakthrough Player of the Year
Brittney Cupp, Bell County
13th Region Media Girls Coach of the Year
Debbie Green, Harlan County
First Team
Blair Green, Harlan County
Ally Collett, South Laurel
Kaylee Mathis, Clay County
Amerah Steele, South Laurel
Madison Sheppard, North Laurel
Second Team
Abbey Estes, Whitley County
Hannah Lawson, North Laurel
Mackenzie King, Harlan
Sierra Feltner, Whitley County
Brittney Cupp, Bell County
Third Team
Jill Enix, Pineville
Anna Daniels, Barbourville
Lillie Hall, Williamsburg
Kayla Gibson, Williamsburg
Dianna Morgan, South Laurel
Honorable mention
Presley Partin, Knox Central; Gracie Jervis, North Laurel; Bradie Coe, Lynn Camp; Taya Davis, Jackson County; Shelby Phillips, Clay County; Taylor Cromer, South Laurel; Shelby McDaniel, Harlan County; Kora Stevens, Corbin; Kaylea Gross, Harlan County; Lainey Cox, Harlan County; Katelyn Johnson, Harlan County; Natalie King, Harlan; Phebe McHargue, Harlan County; Isabel Gray, North Laurel; Kelsey Tye, Williamsburg; Lillie Abbott, Williamsburg; Lakin Burke, Middlesboro; Emily Davis, Knox Central; Kaelie Frazier, Whitley County.
BOYS
13th Region Media Boys Player of the Year
Markelle Turner, Knox Central
13th Region Media Boys Breakthrough Player of the Year
Chandler Stewart, Corbin
13th Region Media Boys Coach of the Year
Brad Sizemore, North Laurel
First Team
Markelle Turner, Knox Central
Andrew Taylor, Corbin
J.J. Ramey, South Laurel
Brian Gray, North Laurel
Tanner Boggs, Lynn Camp
Second Team
Corey Johnson, Whitley County
Chandler Stewart, Corbin
Ryan Anders, South Laurel
Nick Martin, Knox Central
Jaylen Adams, Knox Central
Third Team
Tanner Harris, Jackson County
Alex Pace, Harlan County
Albert Oster, North Laurel
Andrew Creech, Harlan County
Chase Sanders, Corbin
Honorable mention
Matthew Cromer, South Laurel; Slaht Hunter, Williamsburg; Connor Robinson, Clay County; Dane Imel, Knox Central; Hunter Hollingsworth, Whitley County; Max Burd, Lynn Camp; Stohn Hunter, Williamsburg; Caleb Rose, Williamsburg; Tyrese Simmons, Harlan County; Sawyer Brock, Bell County; Taylor Spurlock, Harlan County; Hunter Bowling, Jackson County; Ryan Rogers, Clay County; Kevionte Turner, Knox Central; Zach Patterson, Knox Central; Jack Capobianco, North Laurel; Adam Sizemore, North Laurel; Sochi Onouha, Oneida Baptist; Christian Bunch, Barbourville; Jacob Bundy, Lynn Camp.