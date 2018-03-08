Gross sentenced to 5 years

A man was sentenced to a total of five years in prison in Harlan Circuit Court recently after entering pleas of guilty to multiple counts including assault and wanton endangerment.

According to the final judgment order, Farmer Allen Gross, 36, of Barbourville, recently appeared in front of Harlan Circuit Court Judge Kent Hendrickson for sentencing. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jonathon Lee handled the case for the state. Gross was represented by his attorney Russell Alred.

Gross entered pleas of guilty in Harlan Circuit Court on Feb. 23 to two counts of third-degree assault, nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and one count each of first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

The indictment, handed down by the grand jury on Nov. 21, 2016, stems from Gross’ Oct. 26, 2016 arrest by Loyall City Police Officer Mitch Alford.

According to the citation issued at the time of the arrest, Gross intentionally jumped in front of Alford’s vehicle acting erratically, threatening to kill people and yelling about the devil. Alford attempted to make contact with Gross, at which time Gross became aggressive. Gross raised his fist and charged, began to fight Alford and ignored commands to stop. Gross jumped in and out of several cars, including Alford’s police cruiser and a vehicle occupied by two elderly women. Several police officers assisted in taking Gross into custody.

Alford presented evidence to the grand jury resulting in the indictment.

Hendrickson sentenced Gross to a total of five years in prison, with credit for time served.