Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

A pair of men are facing drug charges following a traffic stop by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies were on patrol in the Baxter area. Deputy Dakota Torstrick conducted a traffic stop in the area. Upon making contact with the operator of the vehicle, a strong odor of marijuana was detected. Through further investigation, a search of the vehicle and the occupants resulted in locating methamphetamine and marijuana. A weapon was also located in the vehicle along with scales with suspected methamphetamine residue and over $7,000 cash.

Jim E. Gilbert, 31, of Harlan, was charged with First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon and other traffic related charges.

Roy W. Allen, 43, of Dayhoit, was charged with First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Trafficking in Marijuana, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Public Intoxication. An additional warrant for First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) resulting from a previous investigation was also served on Allen.

Both were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

The Harlan City Police Department assisted.

In other police activity:

• Thomas Smith, 34, of Cawood, was arrested on two warrants for probation violation. A search of the subject resulted in locating several individual baggies containing suspected methamphetamine. He was charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Donna Foley-Brown, 30, of Mary Alice, was charged with First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

• Joseph Thomas, 27, of Harlan, was charged with First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

The cases remain under investigation by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives.