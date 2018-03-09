Anyone looking for a good meal in Harlan has a number of options, and the upcoming event dubbed ‘Harlan Chows Down’ — slated for March 21 — is an excellent opportunity to try out any number of local eateries.

According the Harlan City Tourism Director Brandon Pennington, ‘Harlan Chows Down’ is a way to show appreciation to the city’s eateries.

“We all know that our restaurants and local businesses slow down a bit during the winter months,” Pennington said. “As a way to show our appreciation to our local restaurants and as a way to stimulate a little local economy for these establishments, we are again hosting ‘Harlan Chows Down.’”

This years’ installment of Harlan Chows Down marks the fourth consecutive year for the event.

“This is our fourth incarnation of Harlan Chows Down,” Pennington said. “We started hosting this event as a way to bring people out to the restaurants after the winter. We want to show our support.”

Pennington explained the restaurant and tourism industries share a connection.

“We have people jumping on board that have participated the last four years,” Pennington said. “It’s going to be a really fun event, it always is. Plus, we have prizes this year.”

Pennington said multiple $100 prizes will be given away for taking part in “Harlan Chows Down.”

“Until March 21, if you like and share and tag three people in our Facebook post using the hashtag #harlanchowsdown, you will be entered for one of the $100 prizes,” Pennington said. “The second prize will come the day of the event. Anyone posting a photo of their meal using the hashtag #harlanchowsdown will be entered to win the other $100 prize.”

Prizes will be given away at noon on March 22.

Pennington said some restaurants will be offering special discounts on the day of the event. At this time, participating restaurants include Hog Heaven (at Harlan Center), Huddle House, Living Stone, Rax, Sports Café, Taco Holler (at Harlan Center) and The Portal.

“It’s going to be a fantastic event,” Pennington said. “We hope all of Harlan comes out for it and we hope it brings people into the community to try out our local restaurants as well.”