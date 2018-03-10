HCHS cheerleaders win state competition
Photo submitted
Members of the Harlan County High School cheerleading squad posed with their state championship trophy Friday at Northern Kentucky University. Team members include, front left, front row: Keke Gist, Madison Tolliver, Mahalah Bundy, Rhileigh Alred, Baili Boggs and Ally Alred; middle row: Katiera Lewis, Amber Goodin, Bailey Brock, Peyton Griffin, Mahalah Bundy and Brittany Dummitt; back row: coach Anissa Alred, seniors Shawnee Cress, Karyssa Lamb, Kerstin Perkins, Grayson Raleigh and Emily Eldridge and coaches Whitney Alred and Holly Alred.