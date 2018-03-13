HES wins regional Governor’s Cup

Harlan Elementary School won top honors in the Region 31 Governor’s Cup competition held recently. Wallins Elementary School placed second, followed by Bell Central in third and Evarts in fourth. Rosspoint placed fifth; Yellow Creek, sixth; Cumberland, seventh; Page, eighth; and Green Hills, ninth.

Results from individual and team assessments were:

Mathematics: Sayed Damaa, Harlan, first; Maddox Huff, Harlan, second; Plez Dean, Evarts, third; Kenna Gambrel, Yellow Creek, fourth; Luke Kelly, Rosspoint, fifth.

Science: Reese Arno, Bell Central, first; Jared Knuckles, Bell Central, second; Plez Dean, Evarts, third; Sayed Damaa, Harlan, fourth; Matthew Brock, Evarts, fifth.

Social Studies: Jimmy Shepherd, Wallins, first; Chloe McCreary, Rosspoint, second; Devin Keith, Cumberland, third; Evan Simpson, Wallins, fourth; Kylee Greer, Bell Central, and Shyenne Cantrell, Green Hills, tie for fifth.

Language Arts: Drucilla Brown, Evarts, first; Savannah Hill, Wallins, second; Jimmy Shepherd, Wallins, third; Kaelyn Miracle, Page, fourth; Miranda Brock, Harlan, and Tessa Collins, Evarts, tie for fifth.

Arts and Humanities: Audrey Goss, Harlan, first; Savannah Hill, Wallins, second; Chloe McCreary, Rosspoint, third; Ella Lisenbee, Harlan, fourth; Haley Huff, Evarts, fifth;

Composition: Carley Thomas, Harlan, first; Gracie Collett, Yellow Creek, second; Brianna Howard, Rosspoint, and Ella Lisenbee, Harlan, tie for third; Kylee Greer, Bell Central, fifth.

Quick Recall: Harlan, first; Bell Central, second; Wallins, third; Rosspoint, fourth.

Future Problem Solving: Wallins, first; Harlan, second; Bell Central, third; Evarts, fourth.

Hume Sportsmanship Award: Evarts.

Harlan elementary hosted the regional level/competition, which is the highest elementary students can go.