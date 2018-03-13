Vaping and dogs: Is it safe?

Hobo the Wonder Dog’s mission is to help keep your dog healthy, safe, well-traveled, and well informed. March 18-24 has been designated National Poison Prevention Week 2018. Poison prevention should include the whole family including our four-legged family members. Our pets face real and significant threats of unintentional poisoning in the home. Hobo the Wonder Dog believes preparedness and prevention is key to our pets living healthy and happy lives.

Poison Control Centers are designed to help hospitals and the public 24 hours every day at: 800-222-1222 to assist with poison related questions free of charge. The Poison Control Center is not set up to assist with poison related questions concerning Fido and Fluffy. My research yielded some confusing information and policies pet owners might encounter when trying to access these services. Remember, if you are calling a poison control center you are probably not thinking clearly, are emotionally charged, and desperate for information. Being prepared and knowing who to call for all your family members is key.

Poison Control Center for pets are available to veterinarians and pet owners. My research found all animal poison control centers were fee based. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center 888-426-4435 is available 24/7/365. The ASPCA charges $65 for each consultation and is applied to a credit card. The Pet Poison Helpline 888-764-7661 is also available 24/7/365 with a $49 per consultation. Hobo the Wonder Dog is protected by HomeAgain® for microchip registration for $19.95 per year. What does microchip have to do with Poison Control? As part of the HomeAgain® membership you not only have access to lost pet specialist, but also a 24-hour emergency medical hotline with a licensed ASPCA veterinarian at no additional fee or charge. The HomeAgain® member only, emergency hotline is 877-204-8804. Membership has benefits, and the above information will help you make the best decision suited for you and your pet.

VAPING AND DOGS: IS IT SAFE?

While it is true vaping (or e-cigarettes) does not contain smoke, the aerosol is still harmful. The Surgeon General warns “e-cigarette emission can contain harmful chemicals, including nicotine, and volatile organic compounds… such as: acetaldehyde, benzene, carcinogens, formaldehyde, nicotine, and tobacco-specific nitrosamines… Obviously, these chemicals coming from secondhand emissions are potentially harmful to both human and animals.

The term “vaping” includes: e-cigarettes, e-pens, e-hookahs and e-pipes. It is true, vaping does not contain tobacco and dose not emit smoke like traditional tobacco products. However, vaping products can contain nicotine levels that pose significant risk to your pets. One concentrated vapor refill can contain 10 times or more nicotine than conventional cigarettes. If ingested, potentially fatal nicotine toxicity can occur in your pet within 15 to 30 minutes.

Signs and symptoms of nicotine toxicity:

· Drooling

· Vomiting

· Agitation

· Diarrhea

· Increase respirations

· Tremors

· Disorientation

· Seizures

· Paralysis

· Coma

If you suspect your pet has ingested a vaping cartridge do not wait seek immediate care from a veterinarian and the Animal Poison Control Center of your choice. Remember if you vape around your pet or children take precautions to minimize exposure and keep them safe: Keep cartridges and devices out of reach. Do not use around your pet or children if possible; use in well ventilated areas. Do not wait for symptoms to develop, if you suspect your pet has been exposed to vaping liquids seek immediate medical care.

